Benny the Butcher had a strong 2021. The elite spitter contributed stand-out verses in guest features, made his feature film debut in the Griselda film Conflicted and more. But for him, it’s always going to be about the music. Closing out the year, Benny has dropped “Mr. Pyrex Man,” an introduction of the forthcoming Black Soprano Family compilation album Long Live DJ Shay.

The forthcoming album is a celebration of the legendary DJ Shay and his impact on Hip-Hop culture.

Long Live DJ Shay is Benny’s Roc La Familia initiative, a warning shot for the streets that features not only himself and his label but also his increasing roster of talent, as well as those close to him.

You can tap into the new video below.