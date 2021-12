DJ Kay Slay Returns with ‘The Soul Controller’ Album Feat. Snoop Dogg, The Game, AZ and More

DJ Kay Slay Returns with ‘The Soul Controller’ Album Feat. Snoop Dogg, The Game, AZ and More

Legendary DJ, DJ Kay Slay, is back with more bangers, releasing his new album The Soul Controller. The new album is 9 tracks in length and brings in legends like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, The Game, Too $hort, Conway The Machine, Benny the Butcher, AZ, Conway the Machine, Papoose, Ghostface Killah, Sheek Louch, N.O.R.E., Fat Joe, and Young Buck.

You can tap into the new album below.