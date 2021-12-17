The new Grand Theft Auto music from Dr. Dre is officially available. The new music pack comes as a part of the next-generation update of the game. Hip Hop N More notes the six new tracks feature Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla Sign, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, and Rick Ross.

Grand Theft Auto Online has introduced a new story, “The Contract,” which features Franklin Clinton and his friends. In the new adventure, there will be music from Dr. Dre and more.

Rockstar describes the new story as:

In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, renowned Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own. Welcome to F. Clinton and Partner, a new “celebrity solutions agency” catering to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions to high-society problems. Franklin needs two things: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client. With your longtime LS contact — and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur — Lamar Davis making the connection, you can be the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level. Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, DJ Pooh has been reaching out to Franklin about an exciting potential client: his close friend, Dr. Dre. Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs. Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.

RockStar games note that The Contract will come with exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of new artists. You can learn about the new mode here.