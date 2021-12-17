According to a report from CBS news affiliate WSPA in South Carolina, Georgia rapper Foogiano has been indicted on federal gun charges from an incident at a South Carolina nightclub that left two people dead and eight others injured in 2020.

Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, was indicted for carrying a gun while being a convicted felon. Court documents show that Brown was extradited to Greenville last week on two separate weapons charges unrelated to the incident.

TheSource.com will update this story with more details as they become available.

Advertisement