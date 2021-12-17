Janelle Monáe x Martell announces Phase 2 “Soar Beyond the Expected” winners and We Have Cocktails to Celebrate

With the holidays just around the corner, many people are planning their Christmas cocktail menus. World-renowned artist Janelle Monáe is bringing an inspiring spirit to some of Martell’s spirits in her role as a leader in the “Soar Beyond the Expected” women-led production for Martell Cognac- and she and the brand just concluded phase two – the Holiday Swift List, honoring a selection of incredibly talented entrepreneurs.

Morgan DeBaun – the campaign partner, entrepreneur and small business advocate – and Martell announced the most recent class of “Swifts Ones:” artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators that are making positive changes in their community.

Just in time for the holidays, the recipients awarded with a monetary grant towards their small business include Clint Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, the masterminds behind hip-hop inspired gourmet pizza, Slim and Husky’s in Nashville, Aaron Fender of Portrait Coffee in Atlanta, a trailblazer for representation and reintroducing Black coffee to Southwest Atlanta while creating a new normal for specialty coffee consumption centered around a local roastery, Alexis Smith and Jailaih Gowdy, co-founders of For Us By Us Marketplace in New Orleans, who hope to use their brand to uplift others and promote healthy living by curating sustainable markets for local Black farmers and business owners, and Abbigail Glen, founder of Shelves Bookstore in Charlotte, a brand committed to educating families and celebrating the joy that literature brings.

Two popular holiday spirits from Monae’s line are the Martell Blue Swift, made of cognac VSOP then finished in Bourbon Barrels, the Spirit Drink features has gourmet notes of banana and caramelized pear that introduce the subtle sweetness of vanilla, coconut and spices – to Martell Cordon Bleu, a one-of-a-kind “extra old” cognac made of more than 150 eaux-de-vie and known for its remarkable richness, elegance and finesse, there is something for everyone to “cheers” with as we celebrate being together again.

Martell Blue Swift Cinnamon Smoke

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Martell Blue Swift

1 parts Apple Cider

½ parts Triple Sec

½ parts Lemon Juice

How to mix: Combine ingredients in a rocks glass and stir. Garnish with a smoldering cinnamon stick

Golden Delicious

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Martell Blue Swift

¾ parts Lemon Juice

¾ parts Honey Syrup

3 parts Hard Cider topper

How to mix: Carefully combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup and shake. Top with Hard Cider. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig (pressed to release aroma).

Cranberry Star

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

¾ parts Lemon Juice

¾ parts Honey Syrup

¾ parts Cranberry Sauce

How to mix: Carefully combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup and cranberry sauce. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig, dusted with edible gold glitter.

Winter Citrus Punch

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

¾ parts Lemon Juice

¾ parts Honey Syrup

2 Blood Orange wheels muddled

2 parts Ginger Beer

How to mix: Combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup in a shaker and shake. Pour into a rocks glass, top with Ginger Beer and garnish with blood orange wheels.