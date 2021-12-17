Megan Thee Stallion’s wins keep rolling in. The Houston Hottie and recent graduate has landed a first-look deal with Netflix, leading to the creation of a new series.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” Thee Stallion said to Variety, “so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix said. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, college graduate, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has formed an exclusive first look deal to create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix pic.twitter.com/Po2E1XJTrI — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2021

Last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion was honored with an intimate dinner by D’USSE this past Saturday in honor of her graduation from Texas Southern University. Megan’s closest friends and family gathered at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Houston, TX, where they spent the evening toasting to her accolades and accomplishments with D’USSE XO and personalized cocktails.