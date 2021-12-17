According to a report from Complex, Prodigy of the “Infamous” Mobb Deep will be celebrated four years after his untimely passing with a street naming ceremony in Queensbridge, which will be known as “Prodigy Way”.

41st Road and 12th Street, which is situated in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, New York, will be recognized as Prodigy Way after a recent approval from City Council.

Prodigy, who was actually a native of Hempstead, Long Island, hung out in Queensbridge with QB native and the other half of Mobb Deep, Havoc, during their high school days at High School of Arts & Design. The co-naming of the block was pushed by Havoc, Big Twin, and Prodigy’s Fathers Alive in the Hood non-profit organization created to honor his legacy.

Advertisement