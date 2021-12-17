Leading independent record label, distributor, and publisher EMPIRE has teamed up with entertainment and sports programming network ESPN to develop unique music content for all NBA on ESPN sites in honor of the 2021-22 NBA season on ESPN.

Money Man, a multi-platinum Atlanta-based singer and entrepreneur, is spearheading the campaign with a new single suitably titled “Tip Off,” as well as an exclusive remix of “Say Go” by two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur D Smoke. Money Man and RIAA-certified recording artist Yung Bleu link up on “FANS GO CRAZY,” an unique track created exclusively for NBA on ESPN Christmas Day. Throughout the season, EMPIRE and NBA on ESPN will work on new songs with their diverse collection of great musicians.



Serving as the official NBA Tip-Off 2021 track on ESPN, “Tip Off” features a vigorous violin and a steady heavy bass on loop. Money Man spotlights some of the most iconic players in the league through his signature canorous flow.

In the lead up to Christmas Day, EMPIRE, in cooperation with ESPN, will launch holiday fan activations in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Money Man and Yung Bleu will appear outside the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena on December 21st for a special performance of their new custom track “FANS GO CRAZY” for NBA on ESPN Christmas Day, as well as a meet and greet, and Dusty Locane and Rah Swish will be outside the Barclay Center.

Advertisement

You can tap into “Tip Off” below.