This Hip-Hop rumor mill has hinted at a beef between Rick Ross and Meek Mill throughout the last half of the year. Rozay is currently on a press run discussing his Richer Than I Ever Been album and during a visit to The Morning Hustle he was challenged on his relationship with the leader of the Dreamchasers.

Complex notes, earlier this year Meek blasted his label for never being paid for music. When asked about the tweet, Ross stated replied “I’ma be honest.”

“When Meek takin’ a jab at anybody, the only way I can assume he doing that at Atlantic Records,” Ross said. “All we ever did was get paper and it’s real easy to say a nigga name […] I know what it is when me and Meek always got money. He a boss now.”

He added, “We done been down 10 years. Is he signed to Maybach Music? Yes, he is. But he’s also a boss and real bosses give other bosses opportunity to become bigger bosses. Go, man. Go buy the biggest shit in Dubai, man. Let’s go be billionaires. And if I’m only gonna get $7 billion and you get $20 billion, God is great! So that’s all it is. Is it any pressure? It ain’t no pressure. And always remember, it’s real easy to make it clear when it’s pressure.”

Earlier this week, Rick Ross had an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre. During that conversation, he also spoke on his relationship with Meek Mill.

“I feel like we both hustlers,” said Rick Ross about Meek. “Meek Mill posted my album artwork last night. That’s one thing about life, you either grow together or grow apart. And as a boss, you make that decision, because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it. So when I brought Meek Mill and Wale on the MMG team, there’s a lot of people that didn’t last or were still down with me the way Meek is so I wanna see the homie shine regardless of whatever happens.”

Do you think it’s all good between the two?