It’s officially Roddy Ricch’s turn. The Compton superstar has returned with his new album, LIVE LIFE FAST. The new album features Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley. On the production end, Mustard, TM88, Boi-1da, Cardogotwings, and more all lend a hand.

Speaking about the new album with Apple Music, Roddy revealed his goal for this release.

“They say you make your first album and you got your whole life to make your first album,” Ricch said. “Your whole life and you talk about everything. But like with your second album, you got from your first album to your second album to make that shit and talk about mainly what went on between them two. If you a real artist, you ain’t just throwing shit out. It’s like you got that time.It’s like that’s really what I wanted to touch on when I’m talking about this shit. How was it from understanding where it was going to like now and really giving my fans a piece of knowledge on that and just trying to just drop certain science on them, just talk certain talk.”

You can hear Roddy’s full conversation with Apple Music and hear the new album below.