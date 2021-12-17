When you combine the sounds of the West Coast and the South, you’re gifted with the sounds of Mashaun Baker; professionally known as Sleeze The Kingpin. The multifaceted, emerging artist has been leaving his mark everywhere he goes and making himself a household name since he began his musical journey in 2019.



After a tough year, with the beginning spent behind bars for a crime he never committed, Sleeze pushed through the losses and pain and created the life he wanted. Not just a musician, but an entrepreneur as well, The Kingpin is a leading example of how you can simply turn life’s lemons into lemonade. No road is easy, but anything is possible when you put your mind to it and put in the work.



Challenging himself to be greater, Sleeze channeled all his energy into his craft, music. Hence, delivering relatable content listeners can feel. Several singles in, Sleeze is back with the salacious, yet comedic visuals for his single “On Gang” featuring 504 Fiend. The J Wood produced track samples Snoop Dogg’s 1999 track “Down 4 My N’s” and is one listeners are sure to never forget.



Check out the Whoa Saucer shot video below.