Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James are about to be teammates for the third time. The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Thomas to a 10-day contract. Thomas played with the Lakers back in 2018. Thomas last played an NBA game during the 2020-21 season when the New Orleans Pelicans signed him to a 10-day contract. He averaged 7.7 points across three games.

The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 16, 2021

The Lakers are among several NBA teams dealing with a concerning number of COVID-19 cases this week. Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley are among the players entering health and safety protocols on Thursday. The team has also been without Kendrick Nunn, and Rajon Rondo has taken a number of DNPs in recent weeks. Adding Thomas to strengthen the backcourt became somewhat of a necessary move. Thomas balled out on Monday in the G-League dropping 42 points for the Lakers’ affiliate team.

If Thomas has a great showing during the short stint, expect the team to extend him past the 10 days of service. Over the next 10 days, the Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement