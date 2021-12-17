Tory Lanez will take the stand in the trial of his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled the Alone at Prom rapper, born Daystar Peterson, will return to court for arraignment on Jan. 13, 2022. According to CBS – Los Angeles, Lanez’s request to dismiss the case on “insufficiency of the evidence” was denied by Superior Court Judge Keith H. Borjon.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ryan Stogner testified Lanez told Thee Stallion “Dance, bitch” before shooting at her feet and wounding her. Megan would crawl to a nearby driveway as her feet bled. Detective Stogner would go on to state Peterson “emphatically apologized” for the shooting and “offered money” to make the issue go away.

Earlier this week, Tory took to Twitter with his own remarks about the “dance” report. “NAH … I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media,” Lanez wrote online.

NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 14, 2021