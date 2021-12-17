On Thursday, family, friends, loved ones, and fans of Young Dolph poured into Memphis’s Fed Ex Forum for a Celebration of his Life. The emotional service highlighted the meaning of Dolph to the Memphis community.

During the REVOLT-hosted live stream, fans could see performances from Keke Wyatt, Cam Bethany, and Bobbi Storm, and dance performances set to Dolph’s music by DRAEM.

The “Celebration of Life” began with a video tribute to Dolph’s contributions to the rap game, featuring video tributes from Dolph’s peers in the Southern rap game, including Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and T.I., as well as fellow Memphis legends Juicy J, 8Ball & MJG, and Gangsta Boo, as well as NFL legend Deion Sanders and his son Shadeur, the starting quarterback at Jackson State University, an HBCU Messages from Dolph’s Paper Route Empire artists and crew, including Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Paper Route Woo, and behind-the-scenes figures like his photographers, booking agent, and tour manager, were sandwiched between the messages from Dolph’s peers.

A moving speech from Monica, the singer and C-partner, Murder’s who read a letter from the rapper revealing that Dolph frequently visited the incarcerated artist in prison (C-Murder was Dolph’s favorite rapper of all time) and made financial arrangements to help the rapper’s family, was a standout moment.

Mourners in the FedEx Forum were presented to firsthand accounts of Dolph’s incredible generosity from others who benefited from his kindness. Jose, who won $25,000 for winning Dolph’s “Penguins” challenge, which was given to the person who interpreted Dolph’s line on the song in the most creative way, spoke about how Dolph’s gift helped him get his life back on track after his release from prison. Jackie, dubbed “Lamborghini Jack,” was the winner of Dolph’s “Rich Slave Lamborghini Giveaway,” obtaining Dolph’s own 2018 custom-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador, which she sold for enough money to buy a home for her growing family. Timothy Fletcher, a drummer who won Dolph’s “#ThatsMajorChallenge” and $30,000 in 2019, remarked on Dolph’s words of wisdom when they first met and commended Dolph for being a role model to him and others.

If you missed any of Young Dolph’s Celebration of Life, you can watch it below.