Following an amazing Fall that included winning Best New Artist at both the BET Soul Train Awards and the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Yung Bleu is back with a new EP, No, I’m Not Ok.

The new release arrives six months after his Moon Boy debut album. The new EP is five tracks in length and features Monica on “Family.”

Earlier this month, Yung Bleu continued his historic rookie campaign with the drop-off of his new video “Beautiful Lies.” The single features Kehlan and is on his Moon Boy debut album. The video also stars actress Parker McKenna Posey. You can watch it below.

