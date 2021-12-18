ICYMI: 2024 Super Bowl is Set for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

ICYMI: 2024 Super Bowl is Set for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The Super Bowl is headed toward Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Super Bowl LVIII will take over Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium in 2024. An official meeting is expected Wednesday from the owner’s meeting in Dallas.

BREAKING: Las Vegas is the proposed site of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, ESPN reports. https://t.co/Yrd0WATqvh — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) December 14, 2021

Super Bowl LVIII was originally set for New Orleans but it clashed with Mardi Gras. New Orleans forfeited the date in favor of the 2025 game.

Las Vegas will be the site for this year’s Pro Bowl, which will occur on Feb. 6, and the NFL draft on April 28-30.

Advertisement