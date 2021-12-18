Meek Mill and the DreamChasers are set to host a massive holiday giveaway where he will donate $500,000 worth of holiday items to families in need.

Meek will be giving an array of gifts to families, including MacBook Air laptops, Amazon Fire HD tablets, bikes and helmets, video game gift cards, board games, winter coats, dolls, play sets, playing cards and gift cards, among many other items, with the help of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation.

Aside from the large celebration, Meek will give a separate $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that provides holiday presents to families in need.

Meek and the DreamChasers used to conduct an annual holiday giveback at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center in Philadelphia for around 3,000 youngsters, but due to the epidemic, Meek had to change his plans last year. This year, the Philadelphia native is expanding the event to a much larger facility in order to provide a more pleasant and regulated environment for even more families.

Meek most recently organized a COVID-compliant delivery of toys, clothing, technology equipment, and other gifts to 35 Philadelphia families that have been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system in 2020.