SZA is on fire. The TDE superstar singer’s latest release, “I Hate U,” has broken a record as the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.
“I Hate U” currently appears on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart in 102 countries, and peaked at #1 on the Daily Top 100 chart globally and in 10 countries (United States, Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago).
“I Hate U” appeared on Apple Music’s City Charts in 46 cities (in 15 countries), “I Hate U” peaked at #1 in 22 cities, in the United States, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand. The single is still #1 on the City Charts the longest in Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
“I Hate U” was featured as the cover of Apple Music’s R&B Now playlist, which also featured her prior two singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days”.