Tristan Thompson has fessed up, admitting to a sexual relationship with Maralee Nichols, a woman currently suing him for child support and pregnancy-related fees. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson stated their relationship was “sporadic.”

In court documents, Thompson stated he met Nichols in late November/early December of 2020 and “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.”

Thompson would also note the possible conception of the child was March 13, 2021, Nichols states it was in April. Thompson continues to dispute the paternity of the child.

Advertisement

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” Thompson wrote. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

“We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship,” he later added. “There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

Referencing the Snapchat messages, Thompson claims he did not leak the messages that have now been included in the court documents. Nichols notes Thompson would leave the NBA soon and that would cause an issue with paying ample child support.

PEOPLE notes the date of the hook-up would align with a loving Instagram post from Khloe Kardashian where she noted Thompson was her “best friend.”