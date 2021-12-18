Too $hort is taking his talents to the metaverse.

With the growing popularity of virtual reality, more creatives are taking time to tap in. You can now add Too $hort to that list. The Oakland, CA native has linked with Encore for his latest partnership. The live interactive music app takes on a whole new meaning for concerts. Founded by Kid Cudi (CCO), Ian Edelman (President) and Jon Gray (CEO) back in 2020, the app brings the stage and the artist right to your mobile device.

Following a quarantined shutdown in 2020, the Encore team discovered a space for solutions and Too $short embraces it.

“I’m always looking for innovative ways to connect with my fanbase and support tools for new artists, so this is the perfect partnership,” said the “Blow The Whistle” rapper. “Encore is disrupting the live music experience through augmented reality and I’m looking forward to taking it to a new level with an entertaining performance in my virtual strip club.”

Aligning with his virtual strip club, Too $hort took to the VR stage to premiere his new single, “Nasty Dance.”

New track #NastyDance droppin TONIGHT in the meta verse on @ClapForEncore‼️ Tap in @ 8:45 PT/11:45 ET where I’m gonna be playing it live for the 1st time. Download the Encore app and use promo code TOOSHORT. Let’s go!! https://t.co/MIMGFf4Iff pic.twitter.com/C8IADVyOdn — Too $hort (@TooShort) December 16, 2021

This new experience is unlike anything his audience has seen from the OG rapper. With Too $hort’s embrace of Encore’s innovative offering, it opens the door for veteran artists to do the same.

Check out more on the Encore app.