Chief Keef is back! The Chicago drill legend has returned with his new project, 4NEM – his first solo project in three years.

The new release is 15 tracks deep and shows what made fans fall in love with his music years ago. The new release features Ball Out on “Say I Ain’t Pick Yo Weak Ass Up” and additional autotune-blended bangers “Ice Cream Man” and “Wazzup.”

Keef’s new DigiGlo endeavor, which combines NFTs, music, and gaming, is releasing an NFT of the project artwork alongside 4NEM. It’s one of many planned for 2022 from Keef’s new DigiGlo venture, which combines NFTs, music, and gaming. Chief Keef is focused on giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience that encompasses all of his endeavors while keeping at the forefront of innovation both on and off the mic. This initial 4NEM NFT will give holders access to an impending Web 3.0 experience, as well as the opportunity to buy any future NFT from Keef. Sign up for the DigiGlo List at 4NEM.com or join the DigiGlo Discord Server for further information and announcements.

You can hear the new release below.