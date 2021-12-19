Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Coldwell, was stabbed to death at Snoop Dogg’s Once Upon a Time festival concert. TMZ reports Drakeo was killed during a fight that broke out backstage.

Los Angeles PD, California Highway Patrol, and the fire department responded to the festival in Exposition Park, unfortunately, they were unable to save Drakeo as they rushed him to the hospital.

The L.A. Times notes paramedics responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Hoover Street, noting Drakeo the Ruler was the intended target of a group of people.

City officials shut down the festival after the stabbing. Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent never got the chance to hit the stage.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage,” Live Nation said in a statement. “Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever. 💔 pic.twitter.com/WKKjMV9PML — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 19, 2021

Drake reacts to the passing of Drakeo The Ruler.🙏🏽



“Nah man this sh*t isn’t right for real wtf are we doing 😔😔😔 always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo 🤞🏽” pic.twitter.com/G4lriXj7Iv — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) December 19, 2021

Drakeo was killed while working. Was there for a performance. All these get out the streets tweets/leave your city tweets. Shut the fuck up. No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott shit. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue — JOEY FATTS (@JoeyFatts) December 19, 2021