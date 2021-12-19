Hip-Hop pioneer, rapper and music producer Kangol Kid has transitioned. His son confirmed his death in an Instagram post Saturday. Kangol, whose real name was Shaun Shiller Fequiere died after a battle with colorectal cancer after a diagnosis in February.

Kangol Kid and his group UTFO are pioneers of early rap from New York City with hits such as “Roxanne, Roxanne” from 1984. His legendary lines in “Roxanne, Roxanne” helped cement his place in rap history.

Rest In Power to Shaun Shiller Fequiere who died at age 55.

