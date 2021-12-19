Doja Cat was a headlining act on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour and will have to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 result.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the [tour],” Doja wrote on Twitter. “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there.”

In addition to Doja, crew members also tested positive. You can see the full statement below.

