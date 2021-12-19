The Kanye West documentary “jeen-yuhs” will debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance announced Thursday December 9, that “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” will be part of its 2022 lineup. According to reports, the documentary is said to chronicle Kanye’s formative days trying to break various barriers and his life today as a global brand and artist.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival is set to be a hybrid event. Online screenings and in-person events in Park City, Utah are scheduled to run from January 20th-through-30th.

Back in September, a teaser trailer of the documentary was released.

The trailer features a quick snippet with Ye and Brooklyn rapper, Mos Def rocking their verses from their collaboration track “Two Words” from 2002. Co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who directed some of Ye’s early videos. jeen-yuhs also hones in on Kanye’s failed run for POTUS and the impact of Kanye’s mother, Donda West untimely death.

See the trailer below.

