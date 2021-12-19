During his headlining performance at Rolling Loud, Kid Cudi revealed that he will drop two new albums next year. While on stage, Cudi gave a run of his recent work and some new tunes.

“I’m teasing all this stuff because, as you know, I have Entergalactic coming in the summer,” Cudi said. “But I wanna drop another album before that. And I got some tasty surprises and I really am excited about all this new shit, this new music to give to you guys. So that’s why I’m teasing this shit now, because it’s coming out soon. So tonight, record this shit.”