Sneaker Culture has a crazy 2021 and to recap everything is Stadium Goods, who released their top 10 sneakers of the year.
Nike, Jordans, Adidas, and others are among the top sneaker brands represented on the Stadium Goods list. These sneakers exceeded their high expectations and lived up to the anticipation for sneaker fans all over the world, whether it was through unusual partnerships or one-of-a-kind designs. Those kicks are below:
- A Ma Maniere x
- Women’s Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women”
- Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550
- Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Neutral Grey”
- Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch”
- Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR MXT “Moon Grey”
- Bad Bunny x adidas Forum Buckle Low Easter
- Nike Dunk Low x Off-White “Lot 01”
- Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R “Water Be The Guide”
- Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cool Grey 2021”
- READYMADE x Nike Blazer Mid “White”
Did you cop any of these? Check out the images below.
