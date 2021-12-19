Saturday night was a big one for Lil Durk. In addition to headlining the WGCI Big Jam in Chicago, the hometown hero proposed to his girlfriend India Royale on stage.

With over 15,000 in attendance, Durk dropped to one knee, revealed a ring, and popped the question.

“You know I love you to death,” Durk said. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

India replied yes, erupting the United Center into pandemonium. You can catch the moment below.

Lil Durk proposes to India 💍 pic.twitter.com/LPhTUFOS3e — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 19, 2021

Lil Durk proposes to his girlfriend India Royale live in Chicago pic.twitter.com/TAZkVfumyn — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) December 19, 2021