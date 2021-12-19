Fetty Wap was arrested again. Rolling Stone reports the rapper was nabbed at Newark Liberty International Airport after an alert from his ankle monitor showed he had an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for a public nuisance charge.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department said. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

Earlier this month, Fetty Wap spoke out for the first time following his October arrest at CitiField on federal drug charges. He subsequently entered a not guilty plea and was released on bond but he’s also accused of being responsible for running a drug ring based out of Long Island. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The rapper took to Instagram and reflected on the idea of loyalty.

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime,” Fetty Wap’s caption said alongside a video that features a promo for his latest project, The Butterfly Effect. “if it ain’t life it ain’t forever I’ll be back better wiser and smarter.”

The rapper was arrested last month ahead of his performance at Rolling Loud in New York.

According to federal reports on the case, Fetty Wap and his alleged drug ring had been responsible for trafficking over 100 kilos of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold in Long Island. The FBI also recovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.