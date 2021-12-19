President Obama Shares His Top Songs of 2021 with New Spotify Playlist

President Barack Obama has created a brand-new Spotify playlist including his favorite music for the year 2021.

The tracklist includes songs that were favorites of 2021 for many music heads – including Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Mitski’s “The Only Heartbreaker,” The War On Drugs’s “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” Little Simz and Cleo Sol’s “Woman,” Parquet Courts’ “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” Cardi B and Lizzo’s “Rumors,” Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Nobody,” Aventura and Bad Bunny’s “Volvi,” Courtney Barnett’s “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To,” and many more.

You can see the full tracklist and hear the playlist below.

