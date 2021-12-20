Coi Leray, who had a great 2021, closes out the year with a last single and music video for “Medicine” via Republic Records. Coi Leray shares her inner thoughts about living with anxiety and sadness in the middle of her rising celebrity in the one-minute song. Coi grapples with all of her feelings while directing her energy into her studio time and trendsetting dancing skills in the neon-blue-lit music video. Coi Leray perseveres in the face of hardship, remaining focused and ascending.

You can tap into the new release below.

Last week, Coi Leray released “TWINNEM (Holiday Version)” as an Amazon Music Exclusive, slipping into the spirit of the season. Coi’s strong vocals are well complemented by a lovely gospel choir in the Holiday Version.

Advertisement

The original “TWINNEM” has now racked up over 14.4 million Spotify streams and over 16.9 million YouTube views. Since taking over TikTok, it has generated over 6 million video creations and 11 billion global views. It also reached #1 on the US TikTok Chart and #2 on the US/Global Billboard Triller Chart.

You can hear the version here.