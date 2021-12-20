First Look: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood: – More Kevin, More Problems’ Set for Feb. 2022

The Real Husbands of Hollywood are back! The crew led by Kevin Hart will make their return on BET+ on Feb. 10, 2022.

In the new six-part limited series, Real Husbands of Hollywood: – More Kevin, More Problems, Hart will be joined by the original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long. This season also introduces newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars, aka Kevin’s “friends.”

The original series premiered on BET in 2013 and had five seasons before it wrapped in 2016. You can view the first look photos below.

