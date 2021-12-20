The Real Husbands of Hollywood are back! The crew led by Kevin Hart will make their return on BET+ on Feb. 10, 2022.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In the new six-part limited series, Real Husbands of Hollywood: – More Kevin, More Problems, Hart will be joined by the original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long. This season also introduces newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars, aka Kevin’s “friends.”

The original series premiered on BET in 2013 and had five seasons before it wrapped in 2016. You can view the first look photos below.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 003
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 0016
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 0015
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 0014
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 0013
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 0012
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 006
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 005
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 004
RHOH MKMP FirstLook 002