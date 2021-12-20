Four Week Run: Adele Once Again on Top of Billboard 200

New releases from Juice WRLD and Rick Ross couldn’t touch Adele, who extended her run at the top of the Billboard 200 chart to its fourth week.

The album moved 183,000 equivalent album units, just down 10,000 units from the week before. Adele’s 30 moved 288,000 album units in its second week. In the first week, Adele moved over a whopping 839,000 units.

The last album from a woman who had a month-long run on top of the chart was Taylor Swift who ran the section with Folklore. According to Billboard, 30 is the third album of 2021 to sit on top of the charts, following Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

Adele is ready to take over Vegas. The 30 singer has announced an exclusive residency at Caesar Palace’s Colosseum Hotel. The residency will beg Friday, January 21, 2022, and is titled “Weekends With Adele.”

Each weekend, Adele will perform two shows all the way through April 16. Variety reports, the announcement comes after a massive first week of sales for the superstar singer. The album debuted at No. 1 in 30 countries and became the top-selling album of 2021 in three days.

The Colosseum has a capacity of 4,100 and will miss only one weekend, Feb 18-19. You can see the announcement below.