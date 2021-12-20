Jordan Brand has revealed its Spring 2022 retro line. For a new generation of fans, the spring 2022 retro line commemorates Michael Jordan with an OG-everything AJXII and an entire collection that speaks to his competitive spirit, dominance, and greatness.


2022 celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan XII and highlights the sneaker’s defining moment: Game 5 of the finals when a 103-degree fever couldn’t stop Jordan from tallying 38-7-5.

Jordan Brand is releasing the original playoff colorway of the Air Jordan XII in its OG specs, returning the leather upper, mudguard, and carbon fiber shank plate. The shoe made its debut in Cleveland during the 1997 All-Star Weekend. 25 years later, the annual NBA midseason showcase returns to Cleveland, where the shoe will release again.

“We don’t want to release these OG colorways randomly,” says Donald Kelsey, Jordan Brand Product Director, Global Retro Line. “It has to be tethered in some way to MJ’s story. Our team is serious about connecting the dots for when these OG models or colorways release. The diehard fans can see that we care about preserving history, while new fans are invited to dig into their curiosity and explore the reasons for timing. Why now? Why this shoe? Then the answers start flowing. We never launch a retro in isolation.”

You can learn more about the forthcoming Spring collection here and see the forthcoming drops below.

