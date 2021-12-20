Ye held down his hometown of Chicago, purchasing nearly all of the 4,000 toys that were given away Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

WLS-TV Chicago reports Ye connected with the area’s Alderman Stephanie Coleman for the toys for children. In addition to Ye, local business S2 Grill Express Restaurant owners Andre and Suheir Williams, numerous Chicago Alderman, community leaders and residents contributed to the toy drive.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.” Coleman said.

