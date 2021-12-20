Kim Kardashian Calls Ye’s Attempts to Win Her Back “Strange” Because He Has a Live-In Girlfriend

If you watched the Kanye and Drake live stream earlier this month, you saw Ye alter the words to “Runaway” to ask for Kim Kardashian back. According to Page Six, that effort will fall short. Very short.

Following the performance, Kim K filed papers to be legally declared single while they work through their divorce. A source close to Kardashian finds it weird and embarrassing that Ye is doing public displays for her despite living with his girlfriend.

“Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single. She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got [Vinetria] at his Malibu house,” the source said to Page Six.

In the paperwork, Kim notes “irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.…[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

With Ye seemingly in her review mirror, Kim K hit the movies with Pete Davidson. TMZ spotted the two with Scott Disick at a theater in Staten Island.