Latto Launches Win Some Give Some Foundation and Hosts 1st Annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas Party

At the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center, Latto and her foundation Win Some Give Some teamed up with local Clayton County organization Rainbow House to throw her first annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas party.

Win Some Give Some and Rainbow House teamed up to bring out teenagers, young mothers, and their children, as well as Latto giving back to her community and spreading holiday cheer. Meals, Black Santa goods, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating permits to their local rink, filled stockings, and other gifts were given to the families.

You can see the festivities below.

