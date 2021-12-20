Nick Cannon Drops “This Little Light Of Mine” from ‘Miracles Across 12th Street’ Soundtrack

Nick Cannon’s new Christmas film, Miracles Across 125th Street, is set to premiere on VH1 today. Ahead of the release, the multi-talented star released the soundtrack, available across streaming platforms.

The new film stars Nick Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Karen Clark Sheard, Fred Hammond, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Bruce, Luenell, Akon, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, Marsha Warfield, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Todrick Hall, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley, and Teyana Taylor.

Ahead of the film, the music video for new single “This Little Light Of Mine” by Nick Cannon, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kiki Sheard, and Fred Hammond dropped. The clip intercuts hilarious behind-the-scenes footage from the making of this “New Holiday Classic” with a stunning, scorching, and show-stopping church performance of the gospel classic led by Cannon in white holy robes!

