Meek Mill Provides Advice to Rowdy Rebel for Dealing with Labels Not Paying Him

Rowdy Rebel says Epic Records have not paid him any money for the music he has put out. Meek Mill has a solution for him. In an Instagram post Rebel claims that he has yet to be paid for any of the music he has put out since 2014.

“I’m not dropping no more music until @epicrecords pay me,” Rowdy wrote in the photo. “I haven’t received one check for all the music I put out since 2014. I been patient but enough is enough.”

After being released from prison in December 2020, Rebel has yet to put out a full-length project. Instead, he’s released several singles, including linking up with Doe Boy and 42 Dugg on “Ain’t My Fault,” last week.

Seeing his message, Meek hit Instagram and stated Rowdy should drop mixtapes.

