Snoop Dogg and Other Hip-Hop Artist React To Drakeo The Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing

The rap community is mourning the loss of West Coast artist, Drakeo The Ruler. On Sunday, rappers the Hip-Hop community took to social media to pay their respects to Drakeo, real name Darrell Coldwell, who was killed after being stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. festival.

Drakeo was reportedly attempting to break up a fight between two people backstage when he was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. He was 28.

Snoop, Ice Cube, Too $hort, The Game, Al Green, The Isley Brothers, YG and 50 Cent were among the performers also in the festival’s lineup.

A video posted on social media showed parts of the altercation, which involved more than a half dozen people scattered in a frenzy. Detectives on the case are seeking motive and are in search of the assailant.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made in the killing.

Read some of the tributes below from artist like Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, Juicy J, Trippie Redd and many others who shared their condolences with the “Talk To Me” rapper.

OG Snoop Dogg said in a tweet Sunday that he was “saddened” and “PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”

Saweetie wrote of the devastating loss. “Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler.”

Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful 😢🙏🏽 Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler 💔 — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 19, 2021

Trippie Red shared, “Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can’t do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side.”

Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can’t do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side 🤍 — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) December 19, 2021

Fellow Los Angeles artist RJMrLA left a simple tribute. “Rest Well Drakeo the MF Ruler.”

Rest Well Drakeo the MF Ruler — RJ OMMIO (@rjmrla) December 19, 2021

Academy-Award winning producer and 1/3 of Three 6 mafia, Juicy J shared condolences to his 2.8 million Twitter followers. “R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family.”

R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family 🙏🏿 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 19, 2021

DDG wrote, “they killin solid ni**as out here man… rip drakeo.”

they killin solid niggas out here man… rip drakeo 🙏🏽 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) December 19, 2021

While Jay Critch shared a photo with hopeful words of encouragement. “Long Live DRAKEO 🕊 it’s all Love brother.”

Long Live DRAKEO 🕊 it’s all Love brother pic.twitter.com/aGnWzylOk0 — Jay Critch (@jaycritch) December 19, 2021

