Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis tumbled to the floor during the team’s Friday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels fell into Davis causing a knee injury that worried the star who collapsed in the tunnel on the way back to the locker room.

“I just reached a point where it was tough to walk,” Davis said to ESPN. “I had to take a break. … I did hear something pop — and the first thing I thought of was [a major injury]. Which, I was emotional, I was just like everywhere. But like I said, thank God that it wasn’t that.”

Thankfully for Davis, he has just a sprain, which will put him on the shelf for four weeks.

The Lakers played against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday who were just getting their lineup back intact after multiple COVID cancellations. The Lakers lost 115-110. The LAkers were without Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, and Malik Monk, who all are in health and safety protocols.