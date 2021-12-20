COVID-19 is running amuck throughout the sporting world. In the NBA, COVID has sidelines numerous players and has forced games to be postponed.

To keep the season in motion and avoid any further disruptions, the NBA and NBPA have reportedly reached an agreement to allow teams to sign one replacement player for every rostered player who tests positive for COVID-19.

Those signings will not affect a team’s salary cap or luxury tax calculations, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is also reportedly removing the 50-game maximum for players on two-way contracts, allowing teams to use them as much as they want to fill out their roster.

Another key note in NBA's roster rule changes for flexibility amid pandemic:



Two-way players — who previously had 50-game max — now have no limit on the number of games they can appear in, sources said. https://t.co/TjwvKcHP9y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

As of Monday morning, 64 players and two coaches have entered the league’s health and safety protocols over the past six days. The new rules will go into effect immediately and last through Jan. 19th.

As positive cases continue to climb throughout the league, it’s great to see the NBA taking an active approach.