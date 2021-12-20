Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung to a record-breaking $253 million domestic weekend box office debut, and it earned another $334.2 million internationally to claim a global total of $587.2 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the movie theater industry, however, the latest Spider-Man movie became the highest-grossing December movie of all time. For those wondering if the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ever slow down think again. The MCU is now responsible for five of the eight $200 million-plus opening weekends ever.

No Way Home was also the first film in the COVID-19 era to earn over $100 million in its domestic debut. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was the closest before this film, as it earned $90 million during its launch. Ironically.

Will No Way Home join the billion-dollar box office club? Perhaps, but stiff competition in the Matrix Resurrection coming out just in time for the Christmas weekend.