The Best Celebrity Beauty Looks To Wear To Your Next Holiday Party

Deck the halls, the holiday party, or even just a night of taking selfies in these timeless beauty looks from our favorite celebs who are showing their holiday cheer in looks that are both festive and will help you turn up any outfit during the winter season. Take a look at our favorites.

Jazmine Sullivan Waves

Jazmine Sullivan lit up the night in this custom look her hair, done up in deep bold waves was created by Naeemah Johnson this custom wig unit is available on NbeautyInc.

Ashanti-Half up Half Down

Ashanti is stunning in a simple half up and half down look that she wears long and straight and of course, finishing the look with baby hair that is perfectly swooped. She completes the look with deep smokey eyes and a pop of red on the lips.

Alicia Keys-Long Braided Pony

The details are what makes this long braided pony the star of the show. Alicia’s hairstylist wrapped small braids around a larger piece to add glam and star power to this classic look. She keeps the rest of her look simple clean with little to no makeup.

Yung Miami-Sleek Bob

Be it a wig, install, or your natural hair you can never go wrong in a blunt-cut bob. Cut short or mid-length it’s the complement to any outfit.

Sanaa Lathan-Butterfly Accessories

Everyone, is talking about this look that has gone viral. The butter Fly Hair created by legendary stylist Kim Kimble adds the right amount of fun to this sleek classic style. The winged eyeliner and nude lip complemented but didn’t overpower.