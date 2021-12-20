For Blac Youngsta, beef never goes away. While he was performing at a nightclub in Dallas, Blac Youngsta performed “Shake Sum,” a diss track that was targeted at former Memphis rival Young Dolph.

According to XXL, during his performance Blac Youngsta cut the track he wrapped over to perform the words of his Young Dolph diss a cappella.

“Young Dolph Thorton wanna play ho/I’m on tour with the K ho/Mac 11, Smith & Wesson, extended clip, 100 rounds though/How the fuck you the king of Memphis, you ain’t from the city, you from Chicago/Fuck boy, you better lay low/Killers move when I say so,” Youngsta rapped.

Well, that’s bold to do. In case you somehow missed it, Young Dolph was killed in Memphis last month while stopping to buy cookies. Dolph’s public celebration of life was hosted last week.

Back in 2017, Blac Youngsta was arrested and charged for his involvement in the shooting of Dolph’s SUV outside of the CIAA tournament. Blac Youngsta was charged with six counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and one count of felony conspiracy. Charges against Black Youngsta were dropped in May 2019.

Video from the performance is available below.