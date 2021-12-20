DreamDoll continues to make big moves. While the Bronx native gears up for her forthcoming project, Life in Plastic 3, DreamDoll delivers another single/video “Oh Shhh”.

This latest single with accompanying visual finds Dream partnered up with TNT Network for an original “Claws”-themed song. “Oh Shhh” (Claws Remix) debuted just in time for the long-awaited 2-hour, fourth and final season premiere of Claws.

DreamDoll shared in a statement, “This was truly an honor considering how much I love Claws. Like me, these bad-a**-boss-b**ches understand sometimes you have to make certain sacrifices to achieve your dream.”

The “Ah Ah Ah” rapper continued, revealing her initial excitement rhyming over a “London Bridge”- esque type beat. “I wanted it to sound familiar yet new, with a feel-good vibe. After going through a couple of potential tracks, I landed on this beat which samples Fergie’s “London Bridge.” I’m so excited that I can finally talk about it. It’s been so hard to hold it in. I hope my fans and fans of the show will love it.”

Get your CLAWS ready ladies it’s going to be to be a good SEASON! 💅🏼💕@ClawsTNT pic.twitter.com/k4gGqcw8IX — DreamDoll (@dreamdoll) December 17, 2021

This latest offering follows the October release of “You Know My Body,” which features fellow rising Bronx star Capella Grey. While Dream also makes an appearance on “ Wiggle,” a new track from Rick Ross’ album Richer Than I Ever Been.

Claws airs on Sundays, 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

Check out DreamDoll’s “Oh Shhh” (Claws Remix) music video below.

