DreamDoll continues to make big moves. While the Bronx native gears up for her forthcoming project, Life in Plastic 3, DreamDoll delivers another single/video “Oh Shhh”.
This latest single with accompanying visual finds Dream partnered up with TNT Network for an original “Claws”-themed song. “Oh Shhh” (Claws Remix) debuted just in time for the long-awaited 2-hour, fourth and final season premiere of Claws.
DreamDoll shared in a statement, “This was truly an honor considering how much I love Claws. Like me, these bad-a**-boss-b**ches understand sometimes you have to make certain sacrifices to achieve your dream.”
The “Ah Ah Ah” rapper continued, revealing her initial excitement rhyming over a “London Bridge”- esque type beat. “I wanted it to sound familiar yet new, with a feel-good vibe. After going through a couple of potential tracks, I landed on this beat which samples Fergie’s “London Bridge.” I’m so excited that I can finally talk about it. It’s been so hard to hold it in. I hope my fans and fans of the show will love it.”
This latest offering follows the October release of “You Know My Body,” which features fellow rising Bronx star Capella Grey. While Dream also makes an appearance on “ Wiggle,” a new track from Rick Ross’ album Richer Than I Ever Been.
Claws airs on Sundays, 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.
Check out DreamDoll’s “Oh Shhh” (Claws Remix) music video below.
