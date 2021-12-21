The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is officially the most dominant strain in America. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new variant currently makes up 73% of new cases in the United States. Last week that number was just 3%.

According to AP, the omicron variety is responsible for 90 percent of the new infections in New York, and the highly contagious strain, which is two to three times easier to pass than Delta, has caused a global double of cases in just three days, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite the jump, Dr. Fauci has continued to promote vaccination and booster shots, stating that it provides the best defense against severe illness.

CNN notes a news release from Harris County Public Health, a Texas man, whose death was the first known Omicron-related mortality in the US, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with the coronavirus.

“The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions,” the release said.

On Tuesday, Biden is expected to announce the purchase of a half-billion at home rapid COVID-19 tests, which will be made available next month to Americans through the mail. The Biden administration is reportedly attempting to figure out how any tests one household can request. Biden’s remarks are also expected to include addressing he spike across the country.