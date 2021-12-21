Los Angeles MC Drakeo The Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival on Saturday night. Following the attack, the festival was shut down, and Drakeo would succumb to his wounds hours later. Now, Caldwell’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, plans to file a lawsuit, claiming that someone needs to be responsible for her son’s death.

Corniel announced her intention to file a lawsuit in an interview with Rolling Stone. “We plan to sue,” Corniel said. “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable.” Corniel stated that she blames the loss of her son on the security backstage and their inability to control the situation that led to her son’s death.

“He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital,” she recalled. “They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window.” She continued, “I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served.”

Corniel apparently spoke to witnesses about what transpired. She says that according to witnesses, Drakeo and his brother Ralfy the Plug were accompanied by a small group while backstage, and a larger group of about 40-60 people surrounded them when YG went on stage. “Everything just happened so quickly,” she said. “They started trying to jump them.”

She went on to say that she does not understand why so many people were allowed to be backstage and why there was not an adequate number of security and security measures.

“They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place,” she said. “The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”

“Darrell, my son, had a good heart,” Corniel said. He took care of those around him because I taught him that, to watch out for everybody. People who really know my son knew he was a real individual. He had a genuine heart.”