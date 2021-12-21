In April 2017, Mesha Collins was arrested for trespassing onto Drake’s Beverly Hills property. This past summer, Collins reemerged when she filed a defamation suit against the Toronto MC. Drake’s attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein, explained that Collins was the same woman arrested four years ago for trespassing on Drizzy’s property.

In her defamation suit, she sued Drake for over $4 billion, claiming that he had leaked private information about her.

During a hearing on Friday, December 17, Judge Virginia Keeny of the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled in favor of Drake and dismissed the $4 billion lawsuits against him. Judge Keeny explained that Drake’s Instagram posts couldn’t be connected to Collins’s claims about leaking private information and were not grounds for defamation.

Advertisement

“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant Graham’s statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements,” Judge Keeny added. “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”