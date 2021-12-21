Grammy-winning producer, Mike Will, will host his 4th Annual Wish Fest at The WXLLXM (874 Joseph E Lowery Blvd. NW). He will be hosting more than 250 families this holiday.

The Wish Fest is Powered by Footlocker, in partnership with Reebok and Goodr, who are joining this event for the first time. The annual event is described as an immersive experience with food, games and more. Included will be a Goodr Pop-up Grocery Market and gift giveaways including toys courtesy of Mike Will and Jakk’s Toys and shoes provided by Foot Locker Atlanta and Reebok (while supplies last).

The event will take place on Tuesday, December 21st and run from 5-8PM. This year’s event is designed and powered by Six Degrees, an Atlanta-based full-service creative marketing agency. All in attendance are required to wear masks.

“I think we all should consider one another’s wishes, that’s why I started Making Wishes Matter Foundation with my family.” Will says. “We are aware that some have more than others… But At the end of the day, as a culture, we all we got. The more we work together as a culture to fill the missing voids, the stronger we will be as a community.”

“Goodr is excited to be a part of this annual event for the first time.” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe states. “It’s wonderful to see folks like Mike Will giving back to his community and we are more than happy to do our part.”

“This year our foundation partnered up with 6degrees, Jakks Toys, Foot Locker, Reebok and Goodr, to bring our annual toy drive to life!!!” Will finishes. “This year we at The Wxllxm!”